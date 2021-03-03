Help available for those with high energy bills

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For the past couple of months, Heartland residents have seen inconsistent weather conditions that may have caused their energy bills to spike.
For some, help in the form of funding is available.
“We’re here to help. We’re not here to judge or anything. We’re here to help them get back on their feet anyway that we can.”
Outreach coordinator Alice Clark said with four outreach offices across the Bootheel, energy assistance is available to anyone who qualifies.
“They can come to the office and apply for the energy assistance program. Which is basically filling out an application,” Clark said.
Based on your income, the application allows low-income residents who qualify to receive energy assistance.
“That will pay towards their primary heating source,” she said. “Whether it’s gas as their primary or if it is all-electric, it will be towards their electric or propane it will be towards the propane.”
DAEOC also has a winter program to assist residents at risk of having their utilities shut off.
“We can assist up to $800 through that program; however, we pay whatever is causing them to be disconnected,” Clark explained.
Energy Assistance applications are currently available at all of the DAEOC locations.
“People are prideful, and a lot of them don’t like to ask for help,” she said. “So we just want them to know that we’re here to help if we can.”
A weatherization assistance program is also available for homeowners who are in need of services to make their homes more energy-efficient.
