Banterra donates $50,000 to Ferrell Hospital, $100,000 to SIH Cancer Institute

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Banterra Bank announced it has donated a total of $150,000 dollars to two Heartland organizations.
Banterra Bank donated $50,000 to Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado, Illinois to secure a naming rights agreement as part of the hospital’s new, completed 55,000-square-foot expansion.
Banterra will have the naming rights to the new public courtyard, located next to the new waiting room area.
Ferrell Hospital completed and opened the $34-million expansion in December 2020, and the addition more than doubles the hospital’s previous size of 33,000 square feet.
“Ferrell Hospital provides an important service to our region, to our customers and to the communities that we serve,” said Jeff May, president of Banterra. “For this reason and specifically considering the heroism of our health care workers during 2020, we wanted to do our part in supporting this critical growth need for Ferrell Hospital and local residents.”
Ferrell Hospital’s expansion is a new, state-of-the-art, modern facility that includes emergency department, operating rooms, endoscopy suite, radiology and lab services, 15 private rooms, inpatient therapy, infusion area, a café, waiting room areas and courtyards.
Banterra Bank also donated $100,000 to Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) which includes naming rights for the infusion center family waiting area in the new expansion of SIH Cancer Institute in Carterville, Illinois.
The agreement includes a total of $30,000 in previous sponsorship dollars provided to SIH, a $50,000 donation to the SIH Foundation and a minimum of $20,000 sponsorship commitment to SIH over the next five years.
“SIH is one of the region’s largest employers and we have established a strong partnership with them over the years,” said Jeff May, president of Banterra. “Their commitment to providing quality health care service to an area that benefits so many of our customers, community residents and team members is greatly appreciated by Banterra. We also applaud the heroism that they continue to provide during this pandemic and specifically appreciate the cancer treatment they offer at the SIH Cancer Institute, so area residents can avoid the inconvenient travel to St. Louis and beyond. It is an honor for us to be able to support them at this level.”
The $21.7-million SIH Cancer Institute expansion began in May 2020 and is expected to be completed by January 2022.
The existing 43,500-sq.-ft. facility will increase dramatically with the new 20,000-sq.ft. expansion which will double the size of the infusion center to include 42 treatment chairs, two additional nursing stations and the new family waiting room. The expansion also encompasses pharmacy and laboratory services.
