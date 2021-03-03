Another good day tomorrow, cloudy and cooler Friday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw a lot of sunshine and very pleasant temperatures this afternoon. Clear skies will continue throughout the evening with slowly falling temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 30s.
Thursday will be sunny and mild again across the Heartland. Temperatures will not climb quite as high as we saw today. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s in our northeastern counties to the middle 60s in our western counties.
An area of low pressure will move south of the Heartland on Friday. Right now it looks as though most of it will be cloudy but rain will likely remain to our south. There is a slight chance we could see a few isolated light showers across our far southern counties but little impact will occur. temperatures will likely be held down into the lower 50s Friday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.