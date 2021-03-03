Abortion bill, SB6, approved in state House

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill that would seek to ban abortions in Arkansas unless saving the life of the mother received approval Wednesday from the Arkansas House.
The state House voted 76-19, with one lawmaker voting present, on Senate Bill 6.
Local lawmakers voting yes were Reps. Frances Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge), Craig Christiansen (R-Bald Knob), Cameron Cooper (R-Romance), Marsh Davis (R-Cherokee Village), Les Eaves (R-Searcy), Jimmy Gazaway (R-Paragould), Michelle Gray (R-Melbourne), Steve Hollowell (R-Forrest City), Jack Ladyman (R-Jonesboro), Jon Milligan (R-Lake City), Johnny Rye (R-Trumann), Brandt Smith (R-Jonesboro), Stu Smith (R-Batesville), Nelda Speaks (R-Mountain Home), Dwight Tosh (R-Jonesboro and Jim Wooten (R-Beebe).
Voting no were Reps. Deborah Ferguson (D-West Memphis), Monte Hodges (D-Blytheville), Reginald Murdock (D-Marianna) and Milton Nicks (D-Marion).
Not voting was Rep. Joe Jett (R-Success).
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway), was approved 27-7 last month by the state Senate.
According to the AP, the bill does not include exceptions for rape or incest.
Supporters said during debate Wednesday that the bill would protect life, while opponents said the bill would remove existing exemptions for abortion.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has signed several abortion restriction bills during his time as governor, has not said if he supports the ban.
However, he has said he has concerns over the lack of rape and incest exceptions and a possible direct legal challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion.
