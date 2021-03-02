What you need to know March 2

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 2.
Some might need to break-out the ice scraper this morning.
Clear skies overnight allowed light frost to form on elevated surfaces.
Wake-up temps are in the upper 20s to low 30s.
This morning will be sunny ahead of more clouds by the afternoon.
There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles, but most of the day will be dry and mild.
Afternoon highs will be warmer in the low 50s.
Winds will be light and calm.
Tonight, temps dip back into the low 30s under clear skies.
Wednesday and Thursday will be calm and sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Clouds return Friday with a small chance for an isolated shower.
The weekend is looking very pleasant with sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.
- Governor Andy Beshear will visit Calloway County this morning to survey flooding.
- Heavy rains lead to rescues and road closures in Kentucky.
- Opponents of an urban deer hunting season in Cape Girardeau want voters in the city to have the final say on the ordinance.
- Some school districts in the Heartland still face a shortage of substitute teachers.
- Democrats’ hopes of including a minimum wage increase in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill seemed all but dead Monday as the Senate prepared to debate its own version of the House-passed aid package.
- With the U.S. vaccination drive picking up speed and a third formula on the way, states eager to reopen for business are easing coronavirus restrictions despite warnings from health experts that the outbreak is far from over and that moving too quickly could prolong the misery.
- Twitter says it has begun labeling tweets that include misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines and using a “strike system” to eventually remove accounts that repeatedly violate its rules.
- Calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation intensified late Monday after a third woman accused him of offensive behavior.
- Texas’ top utilities regulator resigned Monday in the widening fallout from blackouts triggered by an unusually heavy and widespread winter storm that left millions in the state without power and water for days.
- Progress is visible in the construction of a new Franklin County, Ill. courthouse.
- A 15-year-old male student was shot by another student at an Arkansas junior high school on Monday.
- The Ohio mother charged with murdering her 6-year-old son drove to a wildlife area on Friday to abandon him and then ran over him when he tried to get back in the car, court records show.
- One New York couple isn’t letting age or the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from marrying each other. They’re just getting vaccinated before they get hitched.
- An Idaho family is mourning the loss of a loved one after he was mistakenly shot and killed in his back yard by police in February.
