Washed out road causes crash in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A washed out road caused an early morning crash in Graves County.
At 7:20 a.m. on March 1, a 911 received a call of an injury accident on Knob Creek Road.
Brett Crawford, 21, of Clinton, was driving on Know Creek Road when he crashed into a large washout section on the road.
The washout occurred during the overnight hours due to heavy rainfall.
Crawford was injured and crawled to a nearby residence for help.
He was transported by Mayfield-Graves County EMS to a local hospital.
