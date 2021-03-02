Washed out road causes crash in Graves Co.

By Jessica Ladd | March 1, 2021 at 8:06 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 8:06 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A washed out road caused an early morning crash in Graves County.

At 7:20 a.m. on March 1, a 911 received a call of an injury accident on Knob Creek Road.

Brett Crawford, 21, of Clinton, was driving on Know Creek Road when he crashed into a large washout section on the road.

The washout occurred during the overnight hours due to heavy rainfall.

Crawford was injured and crawled to a nearby residence for help.

He was transported by Mayfield-Graves County EMS to a local hospital.

