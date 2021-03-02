Warmer across the Heartland the next couple of days.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are enjoying clear skies across the area this evening. temperatures will begin to slowly fall through the 40s reaching the upper 30s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.
We will enjoy sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with only a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be very pleasant both days. Highs will reach the lower 60s in most areas with a few middle 60s in our western counties.
Friday we will be watching a storm system move to our southwest. At this time it appears close enough to produce clouds across the area but most of the precipitation will remain to our southwest.
