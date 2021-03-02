Traffic stop leads to felony arrest in Calloway Co.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Monday, March 1, 2021, at approximately 3:45 p.m., a Calloway County Deputy attempted to stop a truck on Kline Trail in the New Concord community.
The driver of the vehicle accelerated in attempt to flee or evade law enforcement.
Following a vehicle pursuit, which ended on Newman Drive, the driver then fled on foot.
The Deputy was able to apprehend the driver.
A search of the area led to the discovery of marijuana and other personal items of the driver.
Dennis R. Payton, 53, of New Concord, Kentucky was arrested.
He is facing the following charges:
- 1st Degree Fleeing or Evading Police in a Motor Vehicle
- 1st Degree Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot
- Two counts of 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment
- Possession of Marijuana
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence
He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
