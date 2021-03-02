Tennessee moving to vaccine phase 1C next week; here’s who becomes eligible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee is moving to the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination plan Monday, March 8.
Phase 1C includes anyone 16 or older with a high-risk medical condition, including high blood pressure, obesity and pregnancy. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, this opens vaccine eligibility up to more than a million Tennesseans.
Phase 1C also includes caregivers of children with high-risk medical conditions.
Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee health commissioner, made the announcement Tuesday in a briefing on the state’s vaccination efforts.
Piercey said the state is looking at a significant supply increase with the immediate addition of 54,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday.
Toward the end of the month, Piercey says the state could receive upwards of 300,000 doses per week.
