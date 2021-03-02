Tennessee moving to vaccine phase 1C next week; here’s who becomes eligible

State anticipating significant increase in vaccine supply in coming weeks

Tennessee moving to vaccine phase 1C next week; here’s who becomes eligible
The United States now has three COVID-19 vaccines on the market after Johnson & Johnson's one-dose shot was given the green light over the weekend,
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 2, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 4:03 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee is moving to the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination plan Monday, March 8.

Phase 1C includes anyone 16 or older with a high-risk medical condition, including high blood pressure, obesity and pregnancy. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, this opens vaccine eligibility up to more than a million Tennesseans.

Phase 1C also includes caregivers of children with high-risk medical conditions.

Tennessee Dept. of Health COVID-19 vaccine briefing March 2, 2021

Tennessee Dept. of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey gives update on investigation into Shelby County vaccines and discusses the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. https://bit.ly/3b8TlPI

Posted by WMC Action News 5 on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee health commissioner, made the announcement Tuesday in a briefing on the state’s vaccination efforts.

Piercey said the state is looking at a significant supply increase with the immediate addition of 54,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday.

Toward the end of the month, Piercey says the state could receive upwards of 300,000 doses per week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.