3 teens arrested in connection to sexual assault of 13-year-old girl in Mounds, Ill.

By Amber Ruch | March 2, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 12:14 PM

MOUNDS, Ill. (KFVS) - Three teens were arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

According to Illinois State Police, a 15-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys were taken into custody on February 24 on arrest warrants for aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Troopers say the Mounds Police Department requested their assistance on February 21 into the investigation of an allegation of criminal sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl by three juvenile males in Mounds, Ill.

