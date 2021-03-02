Teen arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A teenager was arrested in Caruthersville on Friday, February 26 on a serious charge.
Police report that they arrested a 15-year-old female for assault with a deadly weapon.
Details on what led to her arrest have not been released.
The teen was transported to the the Caruthersville Police Department where she was later placed in the custody of the Pemiscot County Juvenile Office.
From the juvenile office, the teen was then transported to the nearest juvenile detention center.
