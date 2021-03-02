S7HD reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, March 2.
The individuals were a female in her 70s from Alexander County and a male in his 70s from Union County.
There have been 93 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
The health department also reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
To date, there have been 6,513 confirmed cases in the region.
There are currently 70 active cases.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.