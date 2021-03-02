Shawnee College announces tuition rate freeze for FY2022

“It’s the right decision for our community at this time,” said Shawnee College President Dr. Tim Taylor. “COVID-19 has impacted our entire nation, and those effects have been significant in our region. Shawnee Community College recognizes that the community is our partner, and any economic hardship that impacts those in our community affects us all. The decision to temporarily freeze tuition rates was an easy one to make for us because it provides SCC an opportunity to continue ensuring education and career training opportunities are available to everyone in our region.”