Shawnee College announces tuition rate freeze for FY2022

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College announced a tuition rate freeze for fiscal year 2022.
The college board met on Monday evening, March 1 and later announced the freeze.
The tuition change is based on research and recommendations from the college’s CEO and CFO.
College leadership determined there would be no changes made in fiscal year 2022 tuition due to the impact of COVID-19 on the community and based on research done on statewide tuition changes.
“It’s the right decision for our community at this time,” said Shawnee College President Dr. Tim Taylor. “COVID-19 has impacted our entire nation, and those effects have been significant in our region. Shawnee Community College recognizes that the community is our partner, and any economic hardship that impacts those in our community affects us all. The decision to temporarily freeze tuition rates was an easy one to make for us because it provides SCC an opportunity to continue ensuring education and career training opportunities are available to everyone in our region.”
Currently, its tuition and universal fee rates are:
- In-district - $125 per-credit-hour (waived for residents 60 and over)
- Out-of-district - $188 per-credit-hour
- Out-of-state and international - $209 per-credit-hour
- Technology fee - $15 per-credit-hour
- Online course fee - $30
- Interactive video course fee - $30
