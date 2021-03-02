Saint Francis to hold nurses night career event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System will hold a Nurses Night career event on Monday, March 15 from 4-7 p.m.
The event will take place at Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 1, in Cape Girardeau.
Saint Francis is actively recruiting nurses.
Registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing students are invited to attend.
Attendees will learn more about Saint Francis and discuss career opportunities with nursing leaders.
Interested attendees can apply and interview on-site.
In addition to competitive salary and comprehensive benefits, Saint Francis offers a $10,000 sign on bonus or a $15,000 student loan repayment for full-time RNs and $5000 and $7,500 for part-time RNs.
Attendees are required to wear a mask over the nose and mouth at all times.
To register for the event, click here.
To view current openings, click here.
