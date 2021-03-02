Ribbon cutting for new business in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed G and G Nutrition to the city with a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning, March 2.
G and G Nutrition serves a variety of hot and cold beverages and decided to make the City of Jackson their home for their new business.
Chamber officials say they haven’t had as many chances to welcome new businesses since the pandemic began but it’s starting to rebound.
“We are starting to do more in-person events, starting to do more ribbon cuttings again and we’re just excited to be able to celebrate all our businesses and all our members,” Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership & Retail Development Jen Berti said.
Berti also said they help their businesses thrive with a variety of networking options.
“We’re excited to be starting back up in person with our business after hours and business breakfast events,” Berti said. “We have our chamber connection which is our monthly newsletter and they get to make articles about their business to us. It’s free marketing to them.”
G and G Nutrition Co-owner Grant Gray said it’s nice to open their doors with partners that care about their business succeeding.
“The community is awesome,” Gray said. “We’ve had a lot of help from the Jackson chamber. All of our customers have been great as far as the support we’ve had and we just couldn’t be more thankful from the support from the community to be able to open here.”
The chamber plans on welcoming a couple more new businesses with ribbon cuttings in the coming weeks.
