Red Cross teams up with Southeast Mo. State to hold blood drive

“Southeast Missouri State University has continued to grow this blood drive and this year will help us at a time when winter weather had a recent impact on our blood supply,” said Joe Zydlo, Regional Communications Manager, American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas. “We are extremely grateful to the University for hosting the drive this Spring. While things may look a bit different this year, the need for blood is still constant and we encourage everyone in the Cape and Southeast Missouri community to stop in, roll up a sleeve and help us save lives.”