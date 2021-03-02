Red Cross teams up with Southeast Mo. State to hold blood drive

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross and Southeast Missouri State University are teaming up for the annual Spring Greek Week Blood Drive.
The event will be held March 28-31 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center, 750 New Madrid, in Cape Girardeau.
The Red Cross and the University are inviting students, staff, faculty and the residents of Cape and Southeastern Missouri to donate blood.
“Southeast Missouri State University has continued to grow this blood drive and this year will help us at a time when winter weather had a recent impact on our blood supply,” said Joe Zydlo, Regional Communications Manager, American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas. “We are extremely grateful to the University for hosting the drive this Spring. While things may look a bit different this year, the need for blood is still constant and we encourage everyone in the Cape and Southeast Missouri community to stop in, roll up a sleeve and help us save lives.”
This year’s drive is expected to collect more than 1,100 donations.
