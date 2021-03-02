Petition against deer hunt in Cape Girardeau city limits

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Opponents of an urban deer hunting season in Cape Girardeau want voters in the city to have the final say on the ordinance.
That would be letting the people of Cape Girardeau choose if they want an urban deer hunt in city limits.
The group is asking for nearly 24 hundred signatures by March 29th, to repeal the urban deer hunt ordinance.
“This is about letting all of the people decide,” said Dianne Sheppard.
Dianne Sheppard is a committee member for the petition.
“We’re not denying that there is an over population. We’re denying that this is a correct way to handle it and a safe way to handle it,” said Sheppard.
The four designated hunting areas include Twin Trees, Cape Rock, Fountain Park and Delaware Park, less than 100 yards away from Lexington Avenue.
Shepperd told Channel 12 a wounded deer can run up to 100 miles before collapsing.
Many fear the wounded deer may find its way onto the main roads.
“I could be driving down one of the main streets here, and have a deer run out with an arrow sticking out of it. Who wants to live in a place like that?” said Keith Lear.
Keith Lear is also against the Urban deer hunt.
Lear is also worried of the deer getting in people’s yards.
“That puts these people over here who aren’t apart of the hunt, it gets them involved, because now that animal is on their property and they have to decide who kills it,” said Lear.
Other committee members said filling the petition is difficult because of the pandemic, and is asking city council to push the proposal back a year, so they can get the signatures they need.
“If the vote comes back that the people want the urban deer hunting, hopefully we could repeal it somehow, but if the people say that what they want then I would be at least happy to know the people decided that,” said Romana Bailey.
Sheppard said they plan to have a masked signing event, in the coming weeks.
