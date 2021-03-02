1 person injured in crash involving car, school in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a school bus.
Graves County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2 on KY 440, about 3 miles south of Lowes.
They said the crash involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of KY 440 and KY 408.
According to deputies, the driver of the 2012 Toyota Camry, a 56-year-old Boaz resident, was going westbound on KY 408 West when he stopped for a posted stop sign, but then pulled into the path of a Graves County school bus going southbound on KY 440.
The bus driver was unable to avoid hitting the car.
The driver of the Camry was taken to an area hospital.
Deputies say the school bus driver and 19 students onboard were not injured.
The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by the Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Lowes Fire Department, the Melber Fire Department, Graves County Emergency Management and Graves County school resource officers.
