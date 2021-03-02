Open container law proposed for Downtown Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland city has a new proposal that could affect the way your drink in the downtown area.
The Poplar Bluff City Council is looking for new ways to attract patrons to what they want to call the entertainment district.
“I think the biggest thing we’re trying to do is create more traffic downtown,” said City Manager Matt Winters.
He believed this can be done with the approval of a new law.
“The ordinance that was proposed last night at city council is to allow an open cup of alcohol in our downtown district,” he said.
Currently, there are only three bars in the downtown area, but the proposal will also rename it the entertainment district.
“So, you can buy a beer at one of those restaurants and walk down the street and go to the other one,” he said.
Haffy’s Sports Bar and Grill server Colton Shepard said an open cup ordinance would be good for the community.
“I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” he said. “I think it will make it a little more lively downtown and help bring people down here.”
He said along with the possibility of more money being spent in the bars and restaurants, it will also attract more businesses to open up.
“If they can bring other businesses down, it will be where we’re not 100 percent alone,” he explained. “There are other places down here, but the more people we can bring the better.”
“Our downtown’s been neglected for a lot of years. It’s encouraging to see young people invest and bring back to life these historic buildings that have been neglected for so long.”
The city council will vote on the proposal on March 15. If it passes, the new law will go into effect immediately.
