Need for substitute teachers continues in the Heartland

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Some school districts in the Heartland still face a shortage of substitute teachers.
This comes months after the Missouri Department of Elementary and secondary education relaxed requirements to become one.
In past years, Warren E. Hearnes Elementary had 10 substitute teachers, but now it has two.
“That is a sign that we are still struggling,” said Principal Adam Grindstaff.
Grindstaff said they are able to stay open, but it’s a challenge.
“We cover. We do what we have to do to get through,” he said.
In the beginning of the school year, the Missouri State Board of Education lowered the substitute training requirements to 20 hours instead of 60. That’s because of the declining number of candidates and concerns for school operations during the pandemic.
“I’m hoping to see the benefit but it’s delayed. It’s tough and the pandemic is still roaring away out there,” he said.
To attract more subs, the Charleston R-1 school district is increasing pay by roughly $20, and from $70-90 per day for subs with a degree.
“That was a tremendously good move, so we are not sitting here going it’s great right now but we’re making every effort to get back to having substitutes,” Grindstaff said.
Grindstaff said the vaccine rollout is making an impact for one of his subs.
“I’ve had both of my vaccinations now, so I feel safe,” Mary Jane Whitehead said.
Mary Jane Whitehead subs regularly for the Charleston school district.
She’s hopeful the pay raise will draw more people in.
“I think it’s great, I think it’s wonderful that they did it,” she said.
“We’re in this for the kids, this doesn’t slow us down on that we just have to sit there sometimes to come up with creative ways to make it all lineup,” Grindstaff said.
