Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 1,577 new cases of COVID-19 on Tues.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,577 new cases of COVID-19, including 47 additional deaths, on Tuesday, March 2.
The newly reported deaths include a woman in her 70s from Alexander County and a man in his 70s from Union County.
Currently, IDPH reported a total of 1,189,416 cases, including 20,583 deaths.
As of Monday night, 1,231 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 281 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The department reported a total of 18,234,668 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 23 to March 1 was 2.8 percent.
IDPH anticipated the state would receive 83,000 doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday.
Unlike the currently available Pfizer and Moderna doses, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot and can be stored at much higher temperatures.
The department said the majority of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, more than 90 percent, will be distributed to mass vaccination sites throughout the state. The remaining doses will be shipped to other providers across the state.
These doses are in addition to the approximate 288,000 doses the federal government allocated to Illinois this week. This total does not include doses for the city of Chicago, which will receive its own allocation.
According to IDPH, a total of 3,186,385 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, as of Tuesday. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,630,085.
A total of 2,817,892 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 324,827 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 80,416 doses; the highest seven-day rolling average to date.
On Monday, 61,061 doses were administered in Illinois.
