HerrinFesta Italiana to return in 2021 for 30th year

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - One of southern Illinois’ largest festivals will return in 2021 for its 30th year.
HerrinFesta Italiana will celebrate the milestone May 24-31 with some of its popular events, while prioritizing attendees’ health and safety.
For 2021, HerrinFesta plans to use its traditionally-used concert venue area, known as The Piazza, as an expanded Carnival Midway and Food Court. It will feature rides and games, as well as a new beverage garden for adults.
The event will also include annual bocce tournaments, the Grand Parade, road races and more.
The planning committee said it is working with the city, the Herrin Civic Center and other state officials to plan a variety of safe and fun programming.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.