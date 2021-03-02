Hamilton Co., Ill. Health Dept. to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 6.
The event will be held 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The vaccine is reserved for Hamilton County residents only who qualify under Phase 1b.
Those eligible include:
- Individuals ages 65 years and older
- Frontline essential workers who are at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure because of work duties: first responders, K-12 education workers, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers and inmates, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and staff at shelters and day cares.
- Persons with specific health-complicating conditions or status: obesity, diabetes, pulmonary diseases, smoking, heart conditions, chronic kidney disease, cancer, solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease and pregnancy.
- Persons with a disability
The vaccine will be given at the McLeansboro Fire Department; however, the health department is urging those wanting a dose not go to the fire department, but to lineup at the at the gravel parking lot by the tennis courts at the McLeansboro High School.
Eligible Hamilton County receiving the vaccine must be in the vehicle at the time of lineup. Vehicles with no one in the them will not be considered and will be towed.
Participants will need to bring a work ID and/or driver’s license to verify eligibility, along with insurance cards, if applicable.
To save time at the drive-thru clinic, click here to visit the health department’s website to download and fill out the “COVID-19 Vaccine Consent Form - Pfizer and Moderna” located toward the bottom of the home page.
Health department officials said they will not be keeping a list of names, because the clinic is first-come, first-serve.
