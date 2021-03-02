Gov. Beshear updates Kentuckians on COVID-19, record flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on COVID-19 and the state’s emergency response to record flooding.
“What we have seen is some of the worst rain in Western Kentucky in parts of Calloway County, to parts of cities underwater in Eastern Kentucky. So many of our people are struggling right now,” said Governor Beshear. “We have the National Guard out in force working with numerous local officials who are providing great leadership.”
Kentucky Division of Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said 49 cities and counties have declared states of emergency.
“We have reached out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and asked FEMA Region 4 to send their lead investigator to the state of Kentucky to look at the homes that were damaged and those that have been inundated,” said Director Dossett. “This is truly a record-breaking event. The water is still high, and this is not over
The governor announced multiple state agencies, including the Kentucky National Guard, are responding to a levee breach in Jackson, Kentucky, providing emergency transport for Kentuckians to high ground using high-axle vehicles.
Heavy rains have elevated the north fork of the Kentucky River, creating pressure that is pushing water through the dam that sits under Kentucky Highway 15 in Jackson and connects to Panbowl Lake.
Kentucky State Police troopers also assisted with evacuation efforts.
On Tuesday morning, Governor Beshear joined Calloway County Judge/Executive Kenny Imes, Murray Mayor Bob Rogers, Murray State President Bob Jackson and the Kentucky National Guard in Calloway County to witness flood damage first-hand.
“We flew over several areas where infrastructure was severely impacted, and stopped by one location where transportation crews have been hard at work making the road drivable for residents,” said Governor Beshear. “I also spoke with officials about the impact the flood has had on local business, homes and the community.”
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,080 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 19 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 4,671,
The positivity rate in Kentucky was 4.76 percent.
According to the department, there were 684 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. Of those, 178 were in ICU and 82 were on ventilators.
This week, Kentucky will receive more than 98,000 new COVID-19 vaccine doses.
On Tuesday, the White House COVID-19 Response Team told governors the supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to states will increase from 14.5 million doses to 15.2 million doses per week. 2.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be shipped in the same period; in total, 18 million doses will be sent to states this week.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.