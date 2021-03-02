Gov. Beshear to survey flooding in Calloway County, Ky. on Tues.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will visit Calloway County on Tuesday, March 2.
After a flyover of the flooded area with the Kentucky National Guard, the governor local officials will give an update on flooding conditions in the region.
The briefing will be at Kyle-Oakley Field Airport in Murray around 9:15 a.m.
On Sunday evening, the governor declared a state of emergency in the commonwealth due to heavy rainfall.
He activated the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management State Emergency Operations Center and the Kentucky National Guard.
