First Alert: Frosty morning; Slightly warmer, mild afternoon

(KFVS) - Some might need to break-out the ice scraper this morning.
Clear skies overnight allowed light frost to form on elevated surfaces.
Wake-up temps are in the upper 20s to low 30s.
This morning will be sunny ahead of more clouds by the afternoon.
There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles, but most of the day will be dry and mild.
Afternoon highs will be warmer in the low 50s.
Winds will be light and calm.
Tonight, temps dip back into the low 30s under clear skies.
Wednesday and Thursday will be calm and sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Clouds return Friday with a small chance for an isolated shower.
The weekend is looking very pleasant with sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.