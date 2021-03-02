A nice afternoon expected across the Heartland today, even with some clouds increasing in our southern counties. Everyone will make it into the lower 50s, with a few mid 50s possible. Even warmer weather expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Lots of sunshine expected both days, helping to warm many areas into the 60s both days. A few more clouds sneak back into the area on Friday, bringing a slight chance for a few sprinkles. Right now the weekend is looking mild and dry!