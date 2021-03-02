Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 more COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 more COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported five more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, March 2. (Source: Storyblocks)
By Jessica Ladd | March 2, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 4:29 PM

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, March 2.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 60s

o Male: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens

White County

o Female: 1 demographics unknown- case status in progress

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,465 lab confirmed positives, including 47 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,704 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 478 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.