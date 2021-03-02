Cool and Frosty Morning

A calm and clear Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Light frost can form on elevated surfaces which means you may need to scrape some off your car windshield. Today will be a few degrees warmer in the low 50s. Sunshine takes over most of the morning with clouds starting to push further north into our central and southern counties by the afternoon. There is a very small chance of a few sprinkles for areas under cloud cover. Winds will be light/calm which will make it nice to enjoy outside. Tonight, temperatures dip back into the low 30s under clear skies.
Calm and sunny days continue Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Near the end of the week a few more clouds return on Friday with a small chance of an isolated shower due to a system near the Gulf.
This upcoming weekend looks very pleasant with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and no rain!
-Lisa
