City of Cape Girardeau proposes marina on Mississippi River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you ever go by the riverfront downtown, you’ve probably seen boats traveling up and down the Mississippi.
Plans are now in the works to draw those boaters into town.
River tourists who travel up and down the Mississippi might notice there aren’t many spots to fuel up their boats between St. Louis and Memphis.
“There’s no other place, really, to stop and Cape Girardeau’s the perfect place,” Mayor Bob Fox said.
Mayor Fox said building a marina and docking facility, similar to the one in Paducah, could attract new people to the city.
“It could be a long process to get this done, but I think it’s vital that we do it for our downtown area for our community,” he said.
He believes it will be a big business booster for Cape Girardeau.
“It’s great for tourism,” he said.
Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt said she notices this with the city’s transient dock.
“It draws people to the riverfront to see the boats, to see the river and how it’s used and it also brings people from other communities to Paducah and to explore our downtown from the water,” Axt said,
According to Paducah’s Parks and Recreation director, in 2019, the transient boat dock served 332 boats for a total of 516 nights.
Mayor Fox acknowledged numbers like that could really benefit Cape Girardeau.
“The possibilities are endless,” he said.
The City of Cape is in the beginning stages of organizing a feasibility study for the project.
The process could take awhile, according to Mayor Fox.
