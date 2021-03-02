Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect after chase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect after a chase through Cape Girardeau and onto Interstate 55.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers tried to pull over a vehicle on Sprigg at Emerald around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2 for a traffic violation.
The vehicle didn’t stop and drove south through Cape Girardeau, west on Southern Expressway and south on I-55.
Sgt. Hann said the vehicle abruptly turned off on Highway 77 near the southbound I-55 80 mile marker and the occupant fled from the vehicle.
Officers from other jurisdictions searched for the suspect in the area.
Police say the occupant did throw items out of the vehicle along South West End Boulevard. Officers seized the items and identified them as a handgun and a bag containing what appeared to be drugs.
Sgt. Hann said the driver is facing multiple charges.
The incident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.