Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center to host 2nd dose vaccine clinic

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will host its second dose Moderna vaccine clinic on March 8.
This is for those who received their first dose of Moderna at one of the health center’s clinics before February 6.
According to the health center, this is its last scheduled second dose clinic at this time.
Appointments are required. You can contact the health center at 573-335-7846 to schedule an appointment.
Click here to check the county waitlists.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.