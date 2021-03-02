Ameren Missouri to host Smart Energy Plan public stakeholder meeting online

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Ameren Missouri will host a Smart Energy Plan public stakeholder meeting to get feedback on recent and upcoming project.
Ameren Missouri invites the public to attend the virtual meeting to learn more and offer feedback.
The meeting will take place on Monday, March 8 at 6 p.m.
Ameren Missouri filed an updated plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) on Feb. 18, 2021.
That legislation was widely supported by customers, business organizations, unions and a bipartisan majority of the Missouri General Assembly.
The Missouri PSC filing describes thousands of projects Ameren Missouri plans to implement.
To view the complete Smart Energy Plan filing, visit the Missouri PSC website and search for File No. EO-2019-0044.
For detailed meeting information, including the Teams link or to provide comments on the Smart Energy Plan, click here.
