What you need to know March 1
By Marsha Heller | March 1, 2021 at 3:29 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 3:29 AM

Welcome to the first week of March and the first week of Meteorological Spring!

Cool air is moving into the Heartland behind a front this morning.

Wake-up temps are in the 30s, but strong northerly winds will make it feel more like the 20s at times.

Isolated flooding continues in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee where 3-to-7 inches of rain fell yesterday.

Most of the Heartland will see sunshine today with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. This is near the average for this time of year.

Clouds will be lingering in our southeastern counties through the early afternoon.

Tonight, winds will become light, which could allow fog and frost to form by Tuesday morning.

The first week of March is looking calm with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s to low 60s.

There is a very slight chance for a shower late Tuesday afternoon to evening.

