What you need to know March 1

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, March 1.
Welcome to the first week of March and the first week of Meteorological Spring!
Cool air is moving into the Heartland behind a front this morning.
Wake-up temps are in the 30s, but strong northerly winds will make it feel more like the 20s at times.
Isolated flooding continues in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee where 3-to-7 inches of rain fell yesterday.
Most of the Heartland will see sunshine today with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. This is near the average for this time of year.
Clouds will be lingering in our southeastern counties through the early afternoon.
Tonight, winds will become light, which could allow fog and frost to form by Tuesday morning.
The first week of March is looking calm with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s to low 60s.
There is a very slight chance for a shower late Tuesday afternoon to evening.
- Recent heavy rains caused a culvert to wash out on Wingo Road between Kentucky 2422 and Speight Lane in Graves County.
- The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared the single dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
- States are being hammered with a new wave of fraud as they scramble to update security systems and block scammers who already have siphoned billions of dollars from pandemic-related jobless programs.
- Saint Francis Healthcare System is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Piedmont and Cape Girardeau this week.
- The Biden administration says it remains open to talks with Iran over the 2015 nuclear deal despite Tehran’s rejection of an EU invitation to join a meeting with the U.S. and the other original participants in the agreement.
- Taking the stage for the first time since leaving office, former President Donald Trump addressed a large crowd of supporters at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday.
- After more than 5 years in business, carGO, a local rideshare and delivery service ceased operations Sunday evening.
- The Cape Girardeau Fire Department rescued a 200 pound dog that got trapped in a pumping station.
- After 40 years, authorities have been able to identify one of Arizona’s oldest unsolved ‘Jane Doe’ cases.
- A 35-year-old man was arrested Friday night for the murder of a policeman.
- The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.
