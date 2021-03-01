Three Rivers College opens new simulation lab in Poplar Bluff Industrial Park

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College opened its fourth simulation lab for students.
The lab is located in the Poplar Bluff Industrial Park.
It houses a variety of trainers including robotics, motor drive, residential and commercial wiring, motor controls and relays and programable logic controllers. This will give students the hands-on training with automated equipment needed to master new skills in manufacturing.
“Learning new skills is a great way to move up in your current job or qualify for a new one,” said Greg Watts, lead instructional assistant at the new TRC lab. “We want people to know that you can learn new things, and we’re here to help you.”
Laptops, internet service and desks are also available at the lab for students who need them.
It has flexible hours to make it easier for working students.
Three Rivers offers a variety of mechanical-minded programs, including those in the areas of construction, electrical and advanced automation.
It also has a simulation lab on its Poplar Bluff campus and at its locations in Dexter and Sikeston.
