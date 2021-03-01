Southeast plans to expand private room housing in Fall 2021

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents set room and board rates for the fall 2021 semester.
The Regents approved an average combined room and board rate increase of 2.31 percent.
Southeast’s on campus housing plan for Fall 2021 was designed to meet the needs of current and future college students.
Room Rates
Private rooms are offered in every residence hall based on space availability.
As this demand has grown, a portion of rooms in Towers South and Towers East were converted to single rooms.
In fall 2021, the single room option will also be available to residents in the Greek/Group Housing community.
Many of the students living in this community are in their second or third year of living on campus.
This, coupled with the room size, presents on opportunity to give students in the Greek/Group Housing more privacy and space.
Board Rates
The board rate increase will be used to offset operational expenses associated with the University’s dining contract with Chartwells Educational Dining Services and expenses incurred by the University to maintain dining facilities and equipment.
Click here for more information regarding on-campus living at Southeast.
The click here for the full room and board rate schedule.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.