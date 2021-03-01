Rain Moves Out-Cold Air Moves In

Rain is moving out of the Heartland during the predawn hours this morning. Plan for isolated flooding in areas of Kentucky and Tennessee where 3-7 inches of rain fell. Cool air will move in behind the front allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s. Strong northerly winds will make it feel like 20s at times. Clouds will linger in our southeastern counties through the early afternoon. Most of the Heartland will see sunshine today with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. This is near average for this time of year.