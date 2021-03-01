Police: 15-year-old not dead after junior high shooting, suspect in custody

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - Pine Bluff Police Department has retracted their statement saying a 15-year-old student has not died from injuries sustained in a junior high school shooting.
Police say that “bad information was released.”
A 15-year-old male juvenile suspect is in police custody.
In a news conference, the Pine Bluff Police Chief announced that the victim, a 15-year-old male, was listed in serious condition at Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
Police say this was a targeted shooting, not random, and that the motive is still not certain.
Both were students at Watson Chapel School District.
Police say the shooting took place as the students were going from class to class.
The suspect was caught by the Arkansas Department of Correction K-9 team hiding behind a house, shortly after the shooting. Police say he was not injured during the confrontation.
Watson Chapel School District confirmed that the shooting happened Monday morning on in junior high school campus.
Police confirmed that there was not a School Resource Officer at the school at the time of the shooting.
In a news release shared on social media, administrators called it an “isolated incident” and that all students were safe.
Police say they’ll have additional officers on campus this week, as students return to school.
