33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Health Department announced 33 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 1.
The new cases include one patient at a correctional facility in Perry County, which is not included in the the breakdown below.
The health department said the correctional facility is following Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
The new positive cases include:
- Females - one girl under the age of 19, three women in their 20s, six women in their 30s, one woman in her 40s, four women in their 50s, one woman in her 60s and one woman in her 70s.
- Males - one boy under the age of 17, three men in their 20s, three men in their 40s, six men in their 50s and two men in their 70s.
A summary of the total cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 54
- Released from isolation - 3,064
- Deaths - 60
- Total cases - 3,178
