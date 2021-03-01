1,143 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. on Mon.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,143 new cases of COVID-19, including 20 additional deaths, on Monday, March 1.
Of the newly reported deaths, one was a man in his 60s from Union County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,187,839 cases, including 20,536 deaths.
A total of 18,178,487 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Sunday night, 1,288 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 308 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 22-28 was 2.7 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 2,740,105 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, about 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,183,805.
A total of 2,756,831 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 319,393 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 77,876 doses. On Sunday, 50,897 doses were administered in Illinois.
