Mo. DHSS issues statewide order Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine administration

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has issued a statewide order for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Biotech, Inc.) COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are incredibly appreciative to be receiving additional vaccines in Missouri, and we remain committed to making it available for a variety of vaccinators to get it into arms as efficiently as possible,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri DHSS. “The order issued today will authorize approved vaccinators to vaccinate using the Janssen vaccine as soon as they receive it from our federal partners.”
The single dose vaccine was given the clear by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use by people 18 or older on Feb. 27.
The Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine is different from the Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines.
This vaccine was created with a Viral Vector.
A Viral Vector vaccine uses a modified version of a different virus to deliver “instructions” to the body’s immune system.
The vaccine makes the cells in our body create spike proteins, which is a harmless piece found on the surface of the virus.
The immune system sees this spike protein and begins producing antibodies to fight off the virus.
This process trains the immune system to fight the coronavirus without the symptoms of the disease.
Ingredients of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine include:
- recombinant, a piece of a virus or bacteria, a surface protein.
- replication-incompetent adenovirus type 26 expressing the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, one of the most widely studied and used vaccine vectors.
- citric acid monohydrate, an acid found in citrus fruits.
- trisodium citrate dihydrate, a citric acid and anticoagulant.
- ethanol, a sterilizing alcohol.
- 2-hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin (HBCD), which is widely used to improve the solubility of certain compounds.
- polysorbate-80, an emulsifier often used in foods such as ice cream, frozen custard, and ice milk sherbets.
- sodium chloride, commonly known as salt.
“The best COVID-19 vaccine you can get is the one you are able to get the soonest after becoming eligible,” said Williams. “The scientific evidence shows that the Janssen (J&J) vaccine does a great job at preventing hospitalizations and deaths which is the main goal for COVID-19 vaccines.”
