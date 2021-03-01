Marion Carnegie Library celebrates 105th anniversary, opens playroom and technology lab

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion Carnegie Library celebrated their 105th anniversary on Thursday, February 25.
To recognize the occasion, the library, along with the Marion Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon cutting ceremony.
During the event, Marion Carnegie Library Board of Trustees President, George Trammell spoke, along with Mayor Absher and Representative Dave Severin.
The speakers highlighted the importance of libraries in communities and recognized the contributions Marion Carnegie Library had given to the community.
The library and its staff has offered free access to relevant collections and services for Marion residents.
Throughout the years, a focus has been placed on including programs and events that engage the community.
At the ribbon cutting ceremony, the library also dedicated recent renovations.
The library split a mostly unused meeting space and turned it into a children’s Playroom and a technology lab.
The children’s playroom was sought after to enhance interactive play and hands-on learning in the Children’s Department.
The addition of the children’s playroom will allow for an additional 28 people to utilize the Children’s Department.
The library looks forward to being able to place interactive items out for the kids in the future.
The Technology Lab was designed to house equipment that has been purchased through the Project Next Generation Grant.
Having a specific space for the technology equipment gives the library more opportunity to have technology based programming for all ages.
The lab can hold 27 learners at a time.
Currently, the library offers students access to the lab Monday – Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
