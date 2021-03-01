Looking like a mainly dry work week

Dry weather expected for the rest of your Monday and Monday night. Highs today will top out near 50. With clearing skies tonight, lows will be chilly. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s and 30s. Increasing clouds expected on Tuesday, with some very small rain chances in our southern counties. Most areas will remain dry. Highs on Tuesday will be very similar to Monday’s. Warmer weather expected on Wednesday with lots of sunshine, highs will top out near 60.