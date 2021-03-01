Honorably discharged veterans train for jobs with new program

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Fifteen honorably discharged veterans started a new program in class on Monday where they learned construction-type jobs.
This new program is a partnership between the Wake Foundation, Associated General Contractors of Missouri, Three Rivers College and the veterans to get job placement for these individuals.
The Wake Foundation is taking care of the entire course financially, plus gas and other necessities to get them ready for their new jobs.
“It’s so important to me that people go to work,” Wake Foundation’s Robert Wake said. “If we can get them working, it can help their families, it will help with their children and schooling and things like that.”
AGCMO Southeast Missouri District Representative Jackson Bostic said it’s a great opportunity to work with all these partners and give back and help veterans land good quality jobs.
“Depending on where you land, but you can land anywhere from $35 to $75 an hour,” Bostic said. “But it’s hard work and they know that. I would think the military is used to hard work so it could be a good fit for the construction industry.”
Three Rivers College Department Chair Will Cooper also is thankful for the cooperation between the organizations to help these veterans.
“AGCMO is the voice for the contractors in the state,” Cooper said. “So when we’re running people through the training, we work with AGCMO to come up with the curriculum and what contractors throughout the region need from their workers. The Wake Foundation allows us to bring us veterans we can train and get them out in the workforce and have them adequately prepared for the needs in this region.”
They also plan on having other courses this year geared towards veterans as well which include welding, secretary work and other jobs.
