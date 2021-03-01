Gov. Parson releases remaining $280.7M in FY21 restricted funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to stronger economic projections in Missouri, Governor Mike Parson released the remaining $280,783,940 in Fiscal Year 2021 funds back into the budget.
At the beginning of the pandemic, approximately $438 million in FY21 spending was held back to make sure the state stayed within a budget affected by the pandemic.
When the restrictions were made, Missouri’s unemployment rate was projected to be at roughly 16.3 percent.
As of Monday, March 1, the current unemployment rate is 5.8 percent.
In addition to a decreasing unemployment rate, Gov. Parson reports the state’s net general revenue collections for January 2021 increased 18.3 percent to $1.02 billion compared to $860.7 million last year.
In January, Gov. Parson released $117,460,583 in general revenue and more than $38 million in October.
The following Missouri agencies will be receiving the remainder of the FY21 restrictions:
- Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
- Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development
- Department of Revenue
- Office of Administration
- Department of Agriculture
- Department of Natural Resources
- Department of Economic Development
- Department of Commerce and Insurance
- Department of Labor and Industrial Relations
- Department of Public Safety
- Department of Corrections
- Department of Mental Health
- Department of Health and Senior Services
- Department of Social Services
- Office of the Attorney General
