Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.
Nearly 4.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Marsha Heller | March 1, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 8:24 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 1

The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 675 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths on Sunday.

Currently, 732 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Kentucky. Of these patients, 187 are in the ICU and 118 are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 5.02 percent.

A total of 404,622 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 4,637 deaths.

As of Sunday, 4,497,786 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.