Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 1
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 675 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths on Sunday.
Currently, 732 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Kentucky. Of these patients, 187 are in the ICU and 118 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 5.02 percent.
A total of 404,622 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 4,637 deaths.
As of Sunday, 4,497,786 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Kentucky.
