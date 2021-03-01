First Alert: Mild, sunny afternoon

(KFVS) - Welcome to the first week of March and the first week of Meteorological Spring!
Most of the Heartland will see sunshine today with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. This is near the average for this time of year.
Clouds will be lingering in our southeastern counties through the early afternoon. This is the same area that received inches of rain on Sunday.
Isolated flooding from Sunday’s rainfall continues in parts of the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee. Some areas received 3-to-7 inches of rain.
Tonight, winds will become light, which could allow fog and frost to form by Tuesday morning.
The first week of March is looking calm with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s to low 60s.
There is a very slight chance for a shower late Tuesday afternoon to evening.
