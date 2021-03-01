1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Kennett, Mo.

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person died and another was injured in a shooting on Sunday night, February 28.
According to police, they were dispatched around 8:43 p.m. to report of someone shot.
They say the suspect vehicle and the victim’s vehicle were both going westbound on 1st Street when the suspect fired several shots.
A passenger in the victim’s vehicle, Tahmiius Mitchell, of Kennett, died. The driver of that vehicle was injured. He was treated and released from the scene.
Police said this is not related to a shooting at the American Legion building on Feb. 21.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kennett Police Department or Missouri State Highway Patrol.
