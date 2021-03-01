COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic was held at the Show Me Center on Monday, March 1.
Master Sergeant Kirsten Inwood with the Missouri National Guard said about 1,900 people registered for the event. They received the first round of the Moderna vaccine.
She said, previously, they had been administering Pfizer.
“They must re-register, and the vaccine navigator will give them the information for the closest location, give them a time and, honestly, once they check in here, the navigator will automatically schedule them for their second round shot so they will know before they leave when they need to come back to get another shot,” Master Sgt. Inwood said.
You can click here to register through the vaccine navigator.
She said they will be doing these events in the future, for as long as they are needed.
