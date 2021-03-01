Cool tomorrow. Nice warm up Wednesday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. Skies have cleared across most of the area and even our southeastern counties will see clear skies later this evening. This will allow for temperatures to cool off through the 30s this evening. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s north to upper 20s and lower 30s south.
Tuesday will start off sunny but a few clouds will move into the area, especially across our southern counties. There is even a slight chance a sprinkle or two could occur but right now it appears most areas will stay dry. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.
